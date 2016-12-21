Amanda: 2016 comes to an end, but rain is here to stay
Temperatures throughout the day struggled a bit with overcast conditions and an extensive amount of rain moving through the area early on... highs only made their way into the 50s, and many of us felt the chill today with drizzle that started earlier. That rain has only continued to build in both coverage and intensity, making it a wet last day of 2016 for sure.
