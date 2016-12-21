Alfa Insurance is First Stop on "Success Starts Here" Tour
An investment of over $100 million to overhaul and update technology made Alfa Insurance the first stop on the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce's "Success Starts Here" tour today. Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell said the technology upgrade will replace about 90 percent of computer systems within the company and prepare Alfa for the future.
