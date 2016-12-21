ALEA Establishes Final Request for Pr...

ALEA Establishes Final Request for Proposal Deadline for Alabama...

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

MONTGOMERY On October 14th , the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency extended the deadline for response to its Request for Proposal regarding the Alabama Public Safety Broadband Radio Access Network after several major vendors indicated they would be unable to submit an RFP response until FirstNet's nationwide partner was announced. Anticipating that FirstNet would name its nationwide partner by the end of 2015, ALEA chose to extend its deadline to allow for the broadest set of respondents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Nov '16 hatemontgomery 46
Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats Nov '16 Fatherof7 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,164 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC