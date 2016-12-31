Alabama town expanding Harper Lee att...

Alabama town expanding Harper Lee attractions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Post Register

This Nov. 20, 2016 photo released by Alabama Tourism Department, shows a building that will be used for a Harper Lee museum in her hometown of Monroeville, Ala. A group is looking at ways to lure more tourists to the city, which served as a model for the fictional town of Maycomb in Lee's books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov '16 ThomasA 3
Prattville Music Thread (Dec '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Nov '16 hatemontgomery 46
Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats Nov '16 Fatherof7 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at January 02 at 5:05AM CST

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC