Alabama electors cast ballots for Trump, Pence
Alabama electors cast ballots for Trump, Pence All nine electors back Republican ticket after easy GOP win in state in November Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2i8hiZr The outcome wasn't in doubt, but voices went up for and against it, inside and outside the State Capitol Monday. Alabama Electoral College Delegates vote for Donald Trump inside the Alabama Capitol building on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Montgomery, Ala.
