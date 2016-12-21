8-10K expected to ring in the New Year in downtown Montgomery
Around 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to ring in the New Year in downtown Montgomery but putting together the bands, vendors and production doesn't happen overnight. As soon as 2016's confetti was cleaned up almost a year ago, city groups started planning for this weekend's celebration.
