Semi crash causes manure spill

Apr 13, 2017

A semi truck crash severely injured one person and spilled about 1,000 gallons of liquid manure north of Clarkfield on Wednesday morning, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said. At 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office received a call of a semi tanker crash just north of Yellow Medicine County Road 5, in Lisbon Township.

