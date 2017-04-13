Semi crash causes manure spill
A semi truck crash severely injured one person and spilled about 1,000 gallons of liquid manure north of Clarkfield on Wednesday morning, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office said. At 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office received a call of a semi tanker crash just north of Yellow Medicine County Road 5, in Lisbon Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.
Add your comments below
Montevideo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police say Andy Lynn Jaeger faked cancer, bilke...
|Jun 5
|Bill
|2
|I hate watson mn
|Dec '16
|are you kidding
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|whos masturbating right now? (Mar '13)
|May '15
|skywelder
|9
|Rural Minnesota district wants to keep 4-day week (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|suzyqsiewert
|1
|Sociedades Belize fra del comercio (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|socieades anonima...
|2
|Review: Spanish Uruguay Spanish School (Aug '13)
|May '14
|LilianRose
|9
Find what you want!
Search Montevideo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC