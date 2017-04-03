Say it isn't snow: Flakes in the fore...

Say it isn't snow: Flakes in the forecast Monday night

Summer lovers who basked in glorious 70- and 80-degree warmth over the weekend are likely to be chilled by Monday's forecast. Snow will make a return to the Twin Cities late Monday night into Tuesday, and there may even be enough turn some lawns white.

