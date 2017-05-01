Commissioners updated on efforts to b...

Commissioners updated on efforts to bring veterans home to Fillmore County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Republican-Leader

GRETCHEN MENSINK LOVEJOY/NEWS LEADER Sam Smith of CEDA, Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, and Cathy Enerson, also of CEDA, present information regarding the effort to bring a veterans' home to Fillmore County during the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 11. Fillmore County commissioners received an update on the progress of efforts to bring a state veterans home to the county during their meeting on Tuesday, April 11. Sam Smith, of Community and Economic Development Associates , who functions as the county's economic development director, fellow CEDA economic development director Cathy Enerson and Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, brought forward their news and sought direction from the board on how to proceed in regards to garnering support for the project at the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican-Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montevideo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police say Andy Lynn Jaeger faked cancer, bilke... Mar '17 jessy 1
I hate watson mn Dec '16 are you kidding 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
whos masturbating right now? (Mar '13) May '15 skywelder 9
News Rural Minnesota district wants to keep 4-day week (Feb '15) Feb '15 suzyqsiewert 1
Sociedades Belize fra del comercio (Jun '14) Jun '14 socieades anonima... 2
Review: Spanish Uruguay Spanish School (Aug '13) May '14 LilianRose 9
See all Montevideo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montevideo Forum Now

Montevideo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montevideo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Montevideo, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC