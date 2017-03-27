Logic PD Earns Governor's Safety Awards
Electronics Manufacturing Services and Design & Engineering company Logic PD will be recognized for excellence in workplace safety and health at the Governor's Safety Awards luncheon on May 18 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Logic PD's manufacturing plants in Eden Prairie, Minn., and Montevideo, Minn., both earned the Meritorious Achievement award for posting safety incidence rates that were better than the industry average for at least three years.
