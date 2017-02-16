Police investigating infant homicide ...

Police investigating infant homicide in Montevideo, Minn.

Police say officers were called at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 18 to the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital on a report of an infant's death. Officers learned that a baby was brought into the emergency room by family.

