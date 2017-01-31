Semi truck carrying live turkeys roll...

Semi truck carrying live turkeys rolls over in central Minn.2 hours ago

The driver, 39-year-old Edgardo Diaz, of Montevideo, was not hurt. But nearly six hours after the 7 a.m. crash, crews were still on the scene removing dead and injured birds.

