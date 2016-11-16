COMMENTARY: Hold 'Big Pharma' responsible
At a coffee shop in Montevideo, Minnesota, I heard a tragic story about opioid addiction, when Shelly Elkington shared the story of her daughter, Casey Jo. Casey Jo was a high school swimming champ and freshman at North Dakota State University when she was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, an incurable inflammatory bowel disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Montevideo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|whos masturbating right now? (Mar '13)
|May '15
|skywelder
|9
|Rural Minnesota district wants to keep 4-day week (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|suzyqsiewert
|1
|Sociedades Belize fra del comercio (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|socieades anonima...
|2
|Review: Spanish Uruguay Spanish School (Aug '13)
|May '14
|LilianRose
|9
|Teen dies after fleeing party (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|butterfly
|1
|Vets' housing report draws immediate fire (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|IrishMN
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montevideo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC