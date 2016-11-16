COMMENTARY: Hold 'Big Pharma' respons...

COMMENTARY: Hold 'Big Pharma' responsible

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 16, 2016 Read more: Daily Journal

At a coffee shop in Montevideo, Minnesota, I heard a tragic story about opioid addiction, when Shelly Elkington shared the story of her daughter, Casey Jo. Casey Jo was a high school swimming champ and freshman at North Dakota State University when she was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, an incurable inflammatory bowel disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montevideo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
whos masturbating right now? (Mar '13) May '15 skywelder 9
News Rural Minnesota district wants to keep 4-day week (Feb '15) Feb '15 suzyqsiewert 1
Sociedades Belize fra del comercio (Jun '14) Jun '14 socieades anonima... 2
Review: Spanish Uruguay Spanish School (Aug '13) May '14 LilianRose 9
News Teen dies after fleeing party (Mar '14) Mar '14 butterfly 1
News Vets' housing report draws immediate fire (Dec '13) Dec '13 IrishMN 3
See all Montevideo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montevideo Forum Now

Montevideo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montevideo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montevideo, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC