Ex-mayor of small Minn. town burglarizes home of current mayor

Oct 26, 2016

The former mayor of Watson, Minn. has pleaded guilty to breaking into the current mayor's home while his family slept, rummaging through City Council documents and stealing an engraved pocket knife.

