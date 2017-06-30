The Monterey Beer Festival opens up new worlds for brew fans
Summertime and the living's easy – easy, that is, to fill your calendar with beer festivals through to the end of the season. Gather your beer drinking buddies because it all kicks off this weekend with the Monterey Beer Festival.
