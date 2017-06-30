The Grub Hunter: Rosa Catalano removi...

The Grub Hunter: Rosa Catalano removing the stigma of pasta

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Tell Rosa Catalano that you don't eat pasta and you'll get the evil eye, cast in a way that makes you almost fear this lovely 85-year-old, Sicilian-born nonna. From Rosa's perspective, the anti-carb set is made up of easily-dismissed Philistines not worthy of her culinary love and attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Twizz419 129
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Jun 29 Neal Peifer 1
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC