The Flag Mural at This Eastern Shore Wedding Will Give You All The Patriotic Feels
But the Navy airman had other plans, and it wasn't long before the two were dating. Both native Marylanders with more than a touch of a patriotic streak, for their wedding the couple tied the knot in a beautiful Eastern Shore affair that included a photoshoot in front of a American flag mural on the side of a local barn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|22 hr
|Twizz419
|129
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC