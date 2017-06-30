Rev your bikes: Sea Otter Classic hos...

Rev your bikes: Sea Otter Classic hosts second annual electric mountain bike race

At this year's Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, the yearly start to North America's mountain bike racing circuit held its second annual electric mountain bike race event. Over 70 racers participated in the sophomore competition, which was sponsored and hosted by Bosch 's e-bike division.

