North Korea Claims its First Successful Launch of an ICBM
Launch risks serious escalation with US, Asian neighbours; State's aim is capability to deliver a nuclear attack on US North Korea on Tuesday said it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim that brings the isolated state closer to its aim of building a device capable of hitting the continental US with a nuclear warhead. The missile was a newly-developed ICBM that reached an altitude of 2,800 kilometers and was fired at its highest angle, an announcer said on North Korean state television.
