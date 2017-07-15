North Korea Claims its First Successful Launch of an ICBM

Launch risks serious escalation with US, Asian neighbours; State's aim is capability to deliver a nuclear attack on US North Korea on Tuesday said it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim that brings the isolated state closer to its aim of building a device capable of hitting the continental US with a nuclear warhead. The missile was a newly-developed ICBM that reached an altitude of 2,800 kilometers and was fired at its highest angle, an announcer said on North Korean state television.

