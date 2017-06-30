MotoAmerica: Andy DiBrino Returning To National Series At Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

The Oregon-based team of EDR Performance/ DiBrino Racing is excited to return to the MotoAmerica paddock this weekend at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Rider Andy DiBrino, a full-time MotoAmerica racer in 2015 and 2016 in the Superstock 600 championship, will continue to race in the Superstock 600 class on a 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 prepared by Eric Dorn of EDR Performance.

