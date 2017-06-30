Larry L. Drysdale
Celebration of life services for Larry L. Drysdale, 76, of Monterey, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Monterey United Methodist Church, 124 North Holly Street, Monterey. Full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
