Larry L. Drysdale

Larry L. Drysdale

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

Celebration of life services for Larry L. Drysdale, 76, of Monterey, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Monterey United Methodist Church, 124 North Holly Street, Monterey. Full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Jun 29 Neal Peifer 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 20 Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC