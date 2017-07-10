Drawdown ranks realistic strategies to reverse global warming.
A wind turbine in Soledad offsets the energy used to power the city's wastewater treatment plant, saving about $170,000 in its first two years online, exceeding expectations. Food composting ranks 60th in Drawdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|20 hr
|Jan
|3
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Jul 9
|Tyyu
|1,554
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... (Jan '17)
|Jul 9
|Mark
|12
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jul 4
|Twizz419
|129
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC