Brembo Brake Facts for Superbike World Championship
Marco Melandri's return to victory having been entered into official records, the Superbike World Championship round eight will be contested at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, July 7-9. Situated on the Monterey peninsula, 93 miles from San Francisco, the circuit was inaugurated on November 9, 1957 with a race won by a 500 TR Ferrari.
