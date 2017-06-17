Black carbon varies, but stubbornly persists, in snow and ice around the world

A new study comparing dissolved black carbon deposition on ice and snow in ecosystems around the world shows that while concentrations vary widely, significant amounts can persist in both pristine and non-pristine areas of snow. A new University of Colorado Boulder study comparing dissolved black carbon deposition on ice and snow in ecosystems around the world shows that while concentrations vary widely, significant amounts can persist in both pristine and non-pristine areas of snow.

