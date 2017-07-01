Area offers plenty of Fourth of July ...

Area offers plenty of Fourth of July festivities

Monterey County offers plenty of Fourth of July festivities There's something for everyone celebrating the Fourth of July in Monterey County. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/07/01/monterey-county-offers-plenty-fourth-july-festivities/443416001/ Whether celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, parades, living history tours or running in a 5K, there's something for everyone to celebrate Independence Day in Monterey County.

