Young Inspiration Set to kick off in ...

Young Inspiration Set to kick off in July, Hollister youth can look...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Hollister Free Lance

YOUNG INSPIRATION Set to kick off in July, Hollister youth can look up to formergraduates of the GNG program, including those featured above from King City. Photo: Fred Arellano He's launched the city into a national program called "Guitars Not Guns," which provides free guitar lessons for at-risk kids aged 8 to 18. "A lot of kids are interested in sports, but there are also a lot of kids who are interested in music," says Smith, 58, who also helped launch the San Benito Stage Company and the San Benito Arts Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollister Free Lance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC