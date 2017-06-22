Young Inspiration Set to kick off in July, Hollister youth can look...
YOUNG INSPIRATION Set to kick off in July, Hollister youth can look up to formergraduates of the GNG program, including those featured above from King City. Photo: Fred Arellano He's launched the city into a national program called "Guitars Not Guns," which provides free guitar lessons for at-risk kids aged 8 to 18. "A lot of kids are interested in sports, but there are also a lot of kids who are interested in music," says Smith, 58, who also helped launch the San Benito Stage Company and the San Benito Arts Council.
