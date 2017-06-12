Where'd the jellies and turtles go? Sea nettles and leatherbacks
The mysterious sea creatures disappeared from Monterey's waters as El Nio descended upon California in 2013, but this year's cooler temperatures have drawn the jellies and turtles back to Monterey Bay. One needn't be a scientist to notice the sudden disappearance.
