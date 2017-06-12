Two alleged DUI drivers collide by Mo...

Two alleged DUI drivers collide by Monterey beach - at about

18 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

It's not uncommon for an accident to involve one driver who is allegedly under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. And even less common than that is for both drivers to be allegedly DUI, and for the accident to occur at around 9:30am, on a sleepy street adjacent to a beach in Monterey.

