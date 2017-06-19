Tributes Galore: Monterey Pop Celebra...

Tributes Galore: Monterey Pop Celebrates 50 Years - Photos & Videos

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: JamBase

The 50th anniversary of the Monterey International Pop Festival was celebrated this past weekend with a three-day event at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California. Many of the weekend's acts honored the original event with tributes and a handful of those who played the 1967 festival also performed at the 2017 installment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Monterey County was issued at June 22 at 3:38AM PDT

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC