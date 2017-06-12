This week on "Sunday Morning"

This week on "Sunday Morning"

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

COVER STORY: The great divide Despite a brief moment of unity across party lines this week, after the mass shooting in which a Republican Congressman was critically wounded, the media wars surrounding coverage of President Donald Trump have been getting louder by the day. Pat Buchanan will tell you it's been building for almost 50 years: "That sort of really began in earnest in November of 1969 when Nixon, after he gave his famous great 'Silent Majority' speech, was attacked by the networks immediately."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 11 Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC