The Grub Hunter: Bistro Moulin brings French to the masses
For generations in the United States fine dining always spoke with a French accent, the nose pointed slightly upward, the mouth curled into a hint of a sneer. Even restaurants without classic French food shared DNA with this influential mother cuisine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|13 hr
|Neal Peifer
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 20
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC