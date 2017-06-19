The Grub Hunter: Alvarado Street Brew...

The Grub Hunter: Alvarado Street Brewery hires former Mundaka chef Brandon Miller

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Wanted: Experienced chef for local brewery/gastropub. Must be someone with a creative streak, who has run large-scale, iconic restaurants, and who loves to cook and inspire others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Monterey County was issued at June 21 at 8:55PM PDT

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC