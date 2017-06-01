Sexually Violent Predator Moves into ...

Sexually Violent Predator Moves into Yuba County Home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

This is the second time in recent months that Liberty Healthcare has tried to place a sexually violent predator in the same Yuba County home. A Solano County judge rejected the placement of Fraisure Smith because Smith said he didn't want to live in Yuba County, according to Yuba County District Attorney Patrick McGrath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) May 30 Zappacrappa422 114
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC