Seven Monterey Pop photographers gath...

Seven Monterey Pop photographers gather for conversation and remembering

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Other than a particularly memorable weekend concert back in the LBJ days, the seven professional photographers who will be at the Monterey Museum of Art on Thursday have never before been in the same place at the same time. That exception was, of course, the original Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 11 Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Monterey County was issued at June 15 at 4:44AM PDT

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC