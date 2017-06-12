Seven Monterey Pop photographers gather for conversation and remembering
Other than a particularly memorable weekend concert back in the LBJ days, the seven professional photographers who will be at the Monterey Museum of Art on Thursday have never before been in the same place at the same time. That exception was, of course, the original Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
