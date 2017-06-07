Salinas police gets $48K shotgun upgrade Salinas police gets $48K shotgun upgrade Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2rXtGDE After having their request for new shotguns denied the previous fiscal year due to the city's financial constraints, the Salinas Police Department was just given the approval to buy the new firearms, replacing its current ones. On Tuesday evening the Salinas City Council voted to give the police department the go ahead to buy 70 brand new shotguns for $47,905, specifically brand new Remington 870s with a price tag of $150 each.

