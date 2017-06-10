Salinas man pleads guilty for role in...

Salinas man pleads guilty for role in death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas man pleads guilty for role in death Paulo Barcenas pleaded guilty for his role in the death of Ronnie Cronn Jr. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/10/salinas-man-pleads-guilty-role-death/386135001/ Paulo Barcenas, 37, of Salinas, has entered guilty pleas for his role in the beating, kidnapping and death of Ronnie Cronn Jr. and for shooting at members of the Monterey County Sheriff's SWAT team, according to Monterey County District Attorney Dean D. Flippo Ronnie Cronn Jr. went missing in May 2016. Parts of his body were recovered in a remote area of Chualar in September 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) 4 hr Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC