Salinas man pleads guilty for role in death
Salinas man pleads guilty for role in death Paulo Barcenas pleaded guilty for his role in the death of Ronnie Cronn Jr. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/10/salinas-man-pleads-guilty-role-death/386135001/ Paulo Barcenas, 37, of Salinas, has entered guilty pleas for his role in the beating, kidnapping and death of Ronnie Cronn Jr. and for shooting at members of the Monterey County Sheriff's SWAT team, according to Monterey County District Attorney Dean D. Flippo Ronnie Cronn Jr. went missing in May 2016. Parts of his body were recovered in a remote area of Chualar in September 2016.
