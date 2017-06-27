Richard Bammer: Recalling the Summer of Love as a teenage adventure
As a man of a certain age, which in real English means I get senior discounts and wear bifocals, I have spent the last week or so recalling where I was during the 1967 Summer of Love and what it meant. And, in keeping with a sense of honesty I've acquired as an adult only after failing many times to remember to accept life on life's terms, I have to question why I'm even interested in recalling the 50th anniversary of an event that attracted more than 100,000 to the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 20
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC