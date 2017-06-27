Presidio of Monterey to celebrate Ind...

Presidio of Monterey to celebrate Independence Day with 50-gun salute

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> The Presidio of Monterey and Defense Language institute will celebrate 241 years of American independence Friday with a 50-gun salute. The 50 states will be named in the order in which they entered the union during the open-post ceremony at Soldier Field at 3:30 p.m. According to the Presidio of Monterey, the firing of an artillery salute traces its origins to the early practice of armed naval vessels exchanging cannon salutes in passing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 20 Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC