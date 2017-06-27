Presidio of Monterey to celebrate Independence Day with 50-gun salute
Monterey >> The Presidio of Monterey and Defense Language institute will celebrate 241 years of American independence Friday with a 50-gun salute. The 50 states will be named in the order in which they entered the union during the open-post ceremony at Soldier Field at 3:30 p.m. According to the Presidio of Monterey, the firing of an artillery salute traces its origins to the early practice of armed naval vessels exchanging cannon salutes in passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 20
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC