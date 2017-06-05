Scott Snibbe giving alumni pins to the graduates at the 2017 Commencement Ceremony at York School on Saturday, 27 May 2017 in Monterey, California. PHOTOS: York School 2017 Graduation - Part 2 Scott Snibbe giving alumni pins to the graduates at the 2017 Commencement Ceremony at York School on Saturday, 27 May 2017 in Monterey, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.