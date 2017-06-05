Pacific Grove playwright and gallery owner pens fictional account of Steinbeck
Pacific Grove >> While many academic writings about John Steinbeck have documented the author's life, a new book by playwright and Pacific Grove resident Steve Hauk uses fictional elements to tell stories centered around one of history's most notable writers. That's how Hauk, owner of Pacific Grove's Hauk Fine Arts and the author of “Steinbeck: The Untold Stories,” describes the work of writings, which is set to be published by the website SteinbeckNow.com on July 22. The book is the product of a two-year collaboration between Hauk and Monterey artist Caroline Kline.
