Optomec Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Prin...

Optomec Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printing Systems for Flexible...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics announced today that the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D production-grade printed electronics at the SEMI FlexTech conference, held June 20-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey, California, Optomec will be in booth # 2005. In addition to the exhibition Optomec will deliver a presentation titled "3D Printing of Flexible Circuits and Sensors" in the 3D Printed Electronics Session at 8:25 AM on Thursday, June 22. At the conference, Optomec will showcase a groundbreaking 3D Printed Sensor application that was developed working with its customer General Electric .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) 14 hr sickandtarred 124
who is the best hung man in Carmel Sun Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC