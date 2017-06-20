Optomec Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printing Systems for Flexible...
Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics announced today that the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D production-grade printed electronics at the SEMI FlexTech conference, held June 20-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey, California, Optomec will be in booth # 2005. In addition to the exhibition Optomec will deliver a presentation titled "3D Printing of Flexible Circuits and Sensors" in the 3D Printed Electronics Session at 8:25 AM on Thursday, June 22. At the conference, Optomec will showcase a groundbreaking 3D Printed Sensor application that was developed working with its customer General Electric .
