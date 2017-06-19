Monterey to decide shelter overlay lo...

Monterey to decide shelter overlay location, Pacific Grove addresses accessory units

Monterey >> After several meetings and months of debate, the topic of where to locate a future emergency homeless shelter overlay zoning district goes before the Monterey City Council this week. That's after four Planning Commission meetings addressing the issue took place since January along with the significant public comment that transpired about where the most feasible place would be for the state-mandated overlay.

