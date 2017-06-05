Monterey Pop was a summit for two emerging kinds of new California music
Mama Cass Elliot and Mama Michelle Phillips share impressions from the audience at the Monterey Pop Festival in June, 1967. Photo by Tom Gundelfinger O'Neal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|May 30
|Zappacrappa422
|114
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC