Monterey Librarya s summer reading program keeps kids engaged

Monterey >> Available to anyone willing to open a book and read it, the Monterey Library's summer reading program is especially helpful to underprivileged kids who might not have access to as many summertime activities as their more privileged counterparts. The program, which involves interactive activities and tracking time spent reading, offers incentives to participants in hopes of keeping them from straying from the path of learning during their long summer break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.