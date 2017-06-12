Monterey Librarya s summer reading program keeps kids engaged
Monterey >> Available to anyone willing to open a book and read it, the Monterey Library's summer reading program is especially helpful to underprivileged kids who might not have access to as many summertime activities as their more privileged counterparts. The program, which involves interactive activities and tracking time spent reading, offers incentives to participants in hopes of keeping them from straying from the path of learning during their long summer break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 11
|Zappacrappa422
|120
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC