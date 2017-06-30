Monterey home serves as a trap for 19...

Monterey home serves as a trap for 19 unlicensed contractors in sting operation.

State investigators swooped up 19 unlicensed contractors in a Monterey sting operation June 14-15, including one man who was arrested for cocaine possession. State investigators swooped up 19 unlicensed contractors in a Monterey sting operation June 14-15, including one man who was arrested for cocaine possession.

