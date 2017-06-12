Monterey Fairgrounds steeped in history from its roots through Pop Music Festival lore

The Monterey Fairgrounds, home to the annual Monterey Jazz Festival and was the site of the Monterey Pop Festival in June of 1967. Monterey >> Fifty years ago this weekend, the Monterey International Pop Festival exploded on the scene at the city's fairgrounds, heralding the “Summer of Love,” and impacting the music industry with reverberations still felt today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.