Monterey Fairgrounds steeped in histo...

Monterey Fairgrounds steeped in history from its roots through Pop Music Festival lore

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

The Monterey Fairgrounds, home to the annual Monterey Jazz Festival and was the site of the Monterey Pop Festival in June of 1967. Monterey >> Fifty years ago this weekend, the Monterey International Pop Festival exploded on the scene at the city's fairgrounds, heralding the “Summer of Love,” and impacting the music industry with reverberations still felt today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 11 Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC