Monterey Bay region temperatures to remain average, statea s interior under excessive heat advisory
While most of the rest of the state is under an excessive heat advisory through Thursday, the Monterey Bay region stayed cool, with light breezes, on Monday where Monterey logged in at 65 degrees for the high and Salinas hit 72 degrees. But up and down the interior of the state, temperatures were in the triple digits; Redding, 110; Sacramento, 105; Fresno, 111; Palm Springs, 120; and Needles hit 123 degrees.
