Looking back 50 years at Monterey Pop Festival
Fifty years ago this week, the three-day concert south of San Francisco became the centerpiece of the "Summer of Love" and paved the way for today's popular festivals. The Monterey International Pop Festival created the template for giving emerging artists exposure alongside blockbuster bands while showcasing different genres of music in outdoor settings.
