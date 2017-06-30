Letter: Rail trail keeps options open for future
A recent letter in Santa Cruz Sentinel from Jim B. indicated a preference for a bike trail only; no rail trail is necessary. A few years from now, rail transit from Santa Cruz to Watsonville will be impossible if rails are removed.
