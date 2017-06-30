Letter: Rail trail keeps options open...

Letter: Rail trail keeps options open for future

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A recent letter in Santa Cruz Sentinel from Jim B. indicated a preference for a bike trail only; no rail trail is necessary. A few years from now, rail transit from Santa Cruz to Watsonville will be impossible if rails are removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues Thu Neal Peifer 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 20 Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC