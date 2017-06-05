Kitten shower (!), courtesy SPCA for ...

Kitten shower (!), courtesy SPCA for Monterey County.

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

With the opening of the new SPCA Kitten Nursery, a quiet, private room that will safely house young kittens who can eat on their own and don't need overnight care-but still need love and care from staff and volunteers as they get ready for adoption-it has actually happened. The quiet, non-public zone keeps them safe and chill as the SPCA team gently cares for and socializes them and enables in-home fosters to focus efforts on the youngest kittens in need .

