Kitten shower (!), courtesy SPCA for Monterey County.

With the opening of the new SPCA Kitten Nursery, a quiet, private room that will safely house young kittens who can eat on their own and don't need overnight care-but still need love and care from staff and volunteers as they get ready for adoption-it has actually happened. The quiet, non-public zone keeps them safe and chill as the SPCA team gently cares for and socializes them and enables in-home fosters to focus efforts on the youngest kittens in need .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.